Let's Try Raises Undisclosed Seed Fund From Venture Catalysts

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Let's Try, a brand of Earth Crust Pvt, Ltd. that makes healthy snacks for Indians, has secured an undisclosed amount of Seed fund from Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator and accelerator. The round also witnessed participation from Aman Gupta (founder, Boat Lifestyle), Prateek Nijhawan (Julius Baer), Kiran Kumar (ex-Pepsico India Head) and Prateek Sabharwal (ex-Pepsico's Kellogg's director).

Company handout

"With a growth of 40 times annually, and having expanded 4 times last year, Let's Try has received an explosive response from its customers in India and wishes to reach 1 crore households by the end of two years. The Seed funding from Venture Catalysts has come in at a very exciting time for Let's Try, and is the first step towards becoming the fastest growing snack brand in India," said Nitin Kalra, founder, Let's Try.

Let's Try is built on a model that focuses on channels including traditional and modern trade, e-commerce and D2C. The brand's vision is to provide a new, better and healthy way to eat and drink to its customers. The brand has also been gaining immense popularity in Delhi NCR and now is available to customers across two thousand stores, including Kirana Stores, Big Modern Trade and renowned e-commerce websites, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Let's Try has leveraged its knowledge, industry insights and an experienced network to help startups in India find the right partners to successfully grow their business, and the promise shown by the brand within its first year of operations has instantly attracted our attention. We wish to further Let's Try's vision and make healthy snacking available for every Indian," said Anil Jain, co-founder, Venture Catalysts.

Let's Try is a New Delhi-based startup that provides a wide range of premium healthy Namkeen and savoury snacks made from groundnut oil and natural ingredients and also claims to be free from preservatives, artificial flavors, colour and containing zero trans fats and cholesterol.