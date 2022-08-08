Ankur Capital Launches Day Zero, Pre-Seed Funding Platform For Early-Stage Startups

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ankur Capital, a tech-focused VC, has announced the launch of a pre-Seed funding platform called Day Zero for early-stage startups. The Day Zero platform will be sector-agnostics and will primarily focus on sectors like agriculture, health, SMB SaaS, fintech, logistics, mobility, construction, livelihood and everything in between. Day Zero is built in such a way that it will help startups cover everything, that is from initiation to scale for the entrepreneurs. All aspects from funding to ecosystem support to mentoring would be taken care of under one roof.

Pexels

"For Day Zero platform, we are working with top angels, micro-VC and ecosystem enablers, right from banks to cloud providers. The gamut of founders that Ankur Capital and its partners have backed to date will be of immense help to the founders we back through Day Zero. We also aim to help connect our founders to marquee investors as they raise follow-on capital. With this platform, we want to help the startups to grow and succeed at all levels," said Mohammed Amaan Memon, Day Zero.

The Day Zero platform has been launched with other micro-VC partners like Eximius Ventures, Upsparks, Capital A and Gemba. With time, the team will add more partners to ensure that the startups are heard from all quarters when it comes to funding. The platform will not only help pre-Seed founders to initiate but to scale and succeed at the highest levels, as per company statement.

Earlier this year in January, Ankur Capital organized the second edition of their pitch fest called PitchFest 2, which was also to help early-stage startups raise funding. The event aimed to assist startups by giving them the opportunity to pitch their ideas to some of the renowned micro-VCs who could provide funding to help them hit the ground running.

Ankur Capital is well-known for being one of the early-backers of agritech in the country and it has around 30 companies in its portfolio across two funds.