Vaaree Raises Pre-Seed Funding From Marquee Investors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vaaree, a curated home furnishing marketplace for India, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Seed funding from marquee investors which includes Kunal Shah (founder, CRED), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder, Mamaearth), Vineeta Singh (co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics), Arjun Vaidya (founder, Dr. Vaidya's), Rohit M A (founder, Cloudnine), Anjali Bansal (founder, Avana Capital), Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak (co-founders, Acko), Manish Duggar (CFO, Mphasis) among others. The company plans to use the fund to add on more categories, build a strong team and invest in branding.

Company handout

"We have a vision to make all homes beautiful at affordable prices. We curate themes on our website so that a customer doesn't have to mix and match. We present the products as per a particular theme for easy shopping. With the initial funding we would like to add on more categories, build a strong team and invest in branding," said Garima and Pranav, founders, in a joint statement.

Vaaree is currently focused on building up its network of individually vetted and certified, ethical manufacturers and also on logistics and supply chain efficiencies. The brand currently has more than 2000 SKUs across multiple categories that includes bedsheets, cushion covers, dining, kitchen and bath, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Home products as a sector has been awaiting a focused disruption of this nature. Combining their deep knowledge of product, business acumen and execution skills, the Vaaree team is poised to make an impactful consumer experience change in this space. Vaaree is what the home industry today," said Rohit M A, managing partner, Capier and an investor in Vaaree.

Founded in 2022 by Garima Luthra and Pranav Arora, Vaaree is a curated marketplace for home furnishings that aims to bridge a gap in the Indian home market. The company focuses on providing high-quality home furnishing goods, from local manufacturers and artisans, directly to the end consumer, at an affordable price.