Actor And Entrepreneur Suniel Shetty Makes His LinkedIn Debut With Inspiring Post

Actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty recently joined LinkedIn and put up a detailed post talking about his entrepreneurial accomplishments. Shetty has been in the entertainment business for 30 years and has acted in over 130 films, but has always been an entrepreneur.



Born in Mangalore, he started working aged only 16 at his father's restaurant. This work ethic followed him as he created hospitality brands, forayed into real estate development and content production. Known primarily for his movies, over the years he has also invested in and mentored some interesting startups.

This is what he said in his LinkedIn post alongside a photo of him sporting a neatly trimmed beard and a crisp white shirt, light grey pants, white shoes and a light grey blazer lying beside him on a large brown couch.



Hello! I'm so glad to finally be here! Thanks Team LinkedIn for having me.



At 61, I truly believe my life has just begun,

- I'm doing some interesting projects on screen;

- I'm literally in the best shape of my life, mentally and physically;

- My family & I are privileged to be able to make a meaningful impact on the lives of needful children through Vipla Foundation (formerly known as Save The Children India);

- And on the work front, the last decade has given me the opportunity of partnering with and learning from some of the brightest young minds out there.



God has been kind. Serendipity has played such a big role in my life; what started out with helping Dad at his restaurant, gave me the discipline, grit & drive that I was able to carry into everything else I've done since.



Through my journey as an #entrepreneur across Hospitality, Retail & Real Estate, and as an Actor and then a Producer, or my journey as an #Investor, what I learned from my hero, my Father, has always remained my North Star in everything I've done -



Discipline + sincerity + hard work = happiness & success.



The last few years have been particularly exciting, with the opportunity to be a part of some incredible #content #d2c #healthtech #emobility #sports startups. What has amazed me is the sheer audacity that so many young entrepreneurs bring to the table today, a huge departure from how things were when I started out.



40+ years as an entrepreneur have resulted in an exponential learning curve. However, turning up each day as if it were my first on the job has perhaps helped me stay in sync with this ever-evolving landscape.



While conventional success is often the yardstick by which we judge businesses and ideas, the truth is, failure has taught me so much more. And I've always worn those experiences too, like a badge of honour!



I decided to get on LinkedIn to use this as an intelligent space to foster smart ideas and become a catalyst of positive change. I look forward to starting engaging conversations of consequence with you!



Thank you, and I look forward to seeing what #LinkedIn has in store for me. #LinkedInInfluencer