Celebrity Entrepreneurs

How Kevin Hart Went From Being a Comedian to the Guy Who Owns Comedy
He's one of America's most famous funnymen, but here's what most people don't see: Kevin Hart is often in his office, running a far more ambitious comedy machine.
Kris Frieswick | 15+ min read
Turning Rejection Into Triumph: How Sarah Michelle Gellar and Her Co-Founders Built a New Baking Brand
As an actor, Sarah Michelle Gellar was used to rejection and uphill battles, but co-founding her startup, Foodstirs, has been a challenge like no other.
Jason Feifer | 15+ min read
Eva Longoria: the Best Word for Her Brand Is 'No'
Award-winning actor and serial entrepreneur Eva Longoria moves between industries, constantly looking to challenge the way things have always been done.
Stephanie Schomer | 8 min read
Kylie Jenner and 20 Other Extremely Successful Celebrity Entrepreneurs
These famous entrepreneurs are shaking up the business world.
GOBankingRates | 8 min read
