Key Takeaways “Elvira’s Cookbook From Hell” offers funny and fiendish recipes from the Mistress of the Dark.

The book was written by Cassandra Peterson, who has played Elvira for over four decades.

Peterson owns the rights to Elvira and shares how this pop culture icon stemmed from what she thought would be a one-off local TV gig.

“When I started as Elvira, I didn’t think it would last 45 days, much less four decades!” So says Cassandra Peterson, the actor behind the legendary character Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, who first greeted TV viewers with her signature snark in 1981 as the host of Elvira’s Movie Macabre. The show featured Elvira giving commentary on B-movies (and let’s face it, some C and D-movies, as well) and cemented her status as a pop culture icon, spinning out into other TV gigs, movies, licensed products and more.

As we trudge deeper and deeper into the spooky season, the Queen of Halloween joined How Success Happens to discuss her remarkable legacy, her new “Elvira’s Cookbook from Hell,” and her approach to staying relevant — and happy — in a fractured and distracted world. And her secret cooking technique that you are guaranteed not to find in any other cookbook, past, present, or future. (Spoiler: It involves sitting on one of the ingredients.)

You can watch our entire conversation above or listen here. Check out the three tips below, guaranteed to help anyone scare up some success.

Take a Chance on the Unexpected

Peterson never imagined Elvira would outlive the initial TV gig: “I was a struggling actor, and I went out on interviews all day, every day. When I got the Elvira role, I was happy just because I would be able to pay my rent that month. I really didn’t see a big future in it, I really didn’t think it was going to go anywhere.” But her Elvira character absolutely exploded after just a few weeks on TV, and with Halloween pouring some gasoline on the flame, this temporary local TV job turned into a national sensation.

Takeaway: Don’t overlook small opportunities—they can become your biggest on-ramp to success.

Don’t Get Scared Off by Tough Times

“There are plenty of bad times. Lemme tell you, I had moments where I was very sure the character was done… but the thing is, you get back on the horse.” A breakthrough moment came when she recognized her association with Halloween meant that she could keep the character relevant year after year. The only downside? She hasn’t been able to celebrate Halloween or dole out candy to trick-or-treaters for decades. “I’m always working!” she says.

Takeaway: When setbacks happen, channel your energy into moving forward, not looking back.

Lean Into What’s Working

One of Peterson’s closest friends was Paul Reubens, creator of Pee-wee Herman, whom she met while both were developing their iconic personas at The Groundlings. “We had a lot of discussions about, ‘Oh man, I don’t wanna be known just as Elvira or Peewee.’ But as time went on, we went, ‘I wanna just be known as Peewee or Elvira!’ You know, we saw that it was really working.” She said embracing the characters built lasting, singular brands neither one of them could have imagined.

Takeaway: Exploring new opportunities is great — but at the same time, play to your strengths and don’t lose sight of the strength of your brand.

Three Fast Facts About Elvira

While performing as a showgirl in Las Vegas, Peterson went out with Elvis Presley, who encouraged her to move on from Sin City and pursue her own thing. She says that one conversation changed the entire trajectory of her life. Peterson became the first horror host in television history to achieve nationwide syndication, transforming Elvira from a local L.A. sensation into a household name across America. Peterson owns all of the rights to the Elvira character, which allowed her to build an extensive global brand, licensing Elvira for costumes, pinball machines, toys, and more.

