Use This Counterintuitive Hack to Unlock Your Next Great Idea

At CES 2025, I spoke with will.i.am, and our conversation offered a powerful reminder that breakthrough creativity isn’t always about inventing something entirely new, but about re-imagining how everyday tools can become extraordinary. He emphasized that creativity begins with asking “better questions,” challenging assumptions and inviting serendipity. Drawing from his work as a creative consultant for LG, he described how he helped push the audio brand’s XBoom line toward studio-level tuning and immersive sound experiences — bringing his musical sensibility into product form.

But his vision for creativity goes beyond sound. will.i.am also discussed how his LG consultancy role intersects with broader technology platforms, including robotics, AI and home automation. He positioned creativity as the capacity to “make the world better” by connecting disciplines — music, product design, robotics — and insisted that partnerships fuel that work. By aligning his creative voice with LG’s tech roadmap, he showed how creative consulting today means more than brand endorsement — it’s about co-creating the future of technology.