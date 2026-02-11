This AI Stock Picker Can Help You Invest as Confidently as Warren Buffett

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The stock market has never been more accessible, or felt more overwhelming. Between nonstop headlines, wild price swings, and an endless stream of “expert” opinions, even motivated investors can freeze before making their first move. The result? Missed opportunities, second-guessing, and money left on the table.

Sterling Stock Picker was built for this exact moment. Using smart, strategic AI, it helps investors cut through risk anxiety, build personalized portfolios, and actually understand why a stock is good before committing a single dollar. Whether you’re brand new to investing or just tired of emotional decision-making, Sterling offers a clearer, calmer way to grow wealth.

Through February 22, you can get a lifetime subscription for the lowest price yet: $55.19 (MSRP $486).

How it works: Invest in 3 simple steps

Sterling makes it surprisingly simple to start investing in stocks, even if this is your first time. Start by taking a five-minute quiz to assess your risk tolerance, so the platform understands how bold or cautious you want to be. This ensures all future recommendations are tailored to your comfort level.

Second, you can use the intuitive stock picker to explore companies that match your values, investment goals, and risk appetite. You don’t need to know what a PEG ratio is or how to read a balance sheet—Sterling does the number crunching for you and gives you a clear “buy,” “sell,” or “hold” recommendation using its patent-pending North Star tech.

Once you’re ready, the platform helps you build a diversified stock portfolio automatically. And if you have questions, such as whether a certain sector is a good bet right now or if a trending stock is too risky, you can ask Finley, your built-in AI investment coach powered by ChatGPT. It’s like having a financial advisor and mentor rolled into one.

There’s always risk associated with investing. But whether you’re investing $100 or $10,000, Sterling helps you invest with purpose, clarity, and confidence.

Get a Sterling Stock Picker lifetime subscription on sale for $55.19 until February 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT (MSRP $486). No coupon is needed.

Sterling Stock Picker: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.