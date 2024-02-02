Taylor Swift Just Filed a Trademark That Could Mean Even More Sales: 'I'm So Into This' The singer-songwriter's Nashville-based LLC TAS Rights Management filed to trademark the term "TAYLOR-CON" with the U.S. Patent Office this week.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Swift's previous "Midnights" trademark filing was followed with an album of the same name.
  • The current online store selling official Taylor Swift merchandise has faced criticism over service and quality issues.

Taylor Swift's business era is continuing with another move that could mean a lot more sales.

The superstar's Nashville-based LLC TAS Rights Management filed to trademark the term "TAYLOR-CON" with the U.S. Patent Office on Tuesday, per the New York Post.

Buda Mendes/TAS23 | Getty Images

Related: Taylor Swift Is TIME's Person of the Year, a Billionaire and Boon to the Economy — Here Are the Brands She's Given a Major Boost

Swift's prior "Midnights" trademark preceded an eponymous album release, leading to speculation that "TAYLOR-CON" may be the title of an upcoming project, per the outlet.

The trademark would apply to a wide range of products, including musical instruments, candles, kitchenware, jewelry, towels, hair accessories, clothing and more, according to the filing.

What's more, the application's request for use of the trademark in "arranging, organizing, conducting and hosting social entertainment events" sparked comparisons to other "convention events" — like ComicCon for comic book aficionados — with some fans hoping for a multi-day Swift event of their own.

"So how many taylor-cons are we talkin like is there a con per coast?" One Swiftie wrote on X. "midwest too maybe? a full weekend thing? i'm so into this."

Swifties wouldn't be the first fans to flock to an interactive experience honoring their favorite artist. The Britney Zone, now temporarily closed, opened in a former Kmart in Los Angeles in 2020 — and chronicled Spears' career through 2008 "across ten rooms themed to the pop star's iconic music videos," Los Angeles Magazine reported.

The current online store selling official Taylor Swift merchandise is managed by Swift's record label Universal Music Group and has faced a barrage of criticism over service and quality issues. Last April, the singer-songwriter offered to replace some Eras Tour merch when fans reported prints fading or bleeding ink after one wash, Rolling Stone reported.

Related: 4 Personal Branding Lessons Leaders Can Learn From Taylor Swift

There's even an X account — Tay (UMG) Merch Probs — that reposts complaints about the store.

"The way I've been going back and forth with @UMG through email for literal MONTHS and they have yet to issue me a refund their support team is a literal joke," one user wrote.

"TAYLOR-CON" could give Swifties an alternative option to purchase official products.

Taylor Swift's "Midnights" generated $230 million in sales for Universal, per The Guardian, and the Eras tour became the first tour to gross over $1 billion, AP News reported.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

