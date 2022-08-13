Let's Get Real: RealMe C35

C35 is the lightest and thinnest smartphone in the RealMe C series weighing in at 187g and a depth of just 8.1mm.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

C35 is the lightest and thinnest smartphone in the RealMe C series weighing in at 187g and a depth of just 8.1mm.

RealMe

Apart from its premium look, the device comes with a 6.6" FHD+ large display, a 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge, and a Unisoc T616 processor, packed into its ultra-thin body.

The device also features an AI Triple 50 MP camera with a large area and f/1.8 aperture to help you capture pictures in detail; plus, for portrait shots, C35 has an f/2.8 B&W and f/2.4 macro view from up to 4 cm.

Source: RealMe

The thin right-angle bezel gives the device visual appeal and comfortable handling, and in colors of glowing black and glowing green, C35 is a showstopper straight out of the box.

Related: Save It: Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD

Most Popular

Future of Entrepreneurship

4 Passive Income Investment Strategies That'll Free Your Time and Peace of Mind

Mike Koenigs

Mike Koenigs

Running a Business

How to Successfully Run Multiple Businesses

Chris Kille

Chris Kille

Entrepreneurs

Anamcara Capital General Partner Annelie Ajami Has Big Dreams For Her Venture Capital Firm (And For The Startups It Supports)

Tamara Pupic

Tamara Pupic

Read More