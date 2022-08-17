Finverv Raises Pre-Seed Funding From Antler India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Finverv, an embedded lending infrastructure platform, has raised a pre-Seed funding from Antler India. The funding round also witnessed participation from Force Ventures, Asan Ventures, Luckbox Ventures, along with some angel investors such as Ashish Taneja (GrowX Ventures), Anuj Khosia (CEO, Hitachi Payments), Nitin Gupta (CEO, Uni Cards), Pravan Malhotra (Malacca Ventures), Vibhor Sahare (CEO, ANS Commerce), Avinash Kumar (founder, Credence) among others. The fund raised will be used to build and strengthen the platform's functional teams and scale up partnerships.

Company handout

"While we intend to benefit organizations by opening new possibilities of credit to scale their business, we also aim to expand the credit portfolio of the lenders, thus making this a resourceful experience for all parties involved. Our systems are safe, secure and cost-effective with a robust credit management framework designed exclusively to establish trust in all the entities," said Sangeet Verma, CTO and co-founder, Finverv.

Founded in 2021 by Sangeet Verma and Siddharth Bhardwaj, Finverv aims to be the number one plug and play embedded lending infrastructure for tech platforms. Providing the technological infrastructure to facilitate the borrower-lender equation, Finverv allows organizations to onboard their own lending partners while offering portfolio management for lenders to manage collaborations, as per company statement.

"As embedded lending becomes a major need for most companies as a way to monetize their existing customer base, we believe, a full stack SaaS solution like Finverv will be the way going forward. We are thrilled to back this team, with a strong product, domain expertise and differentiated insights to build this robust platform," said Nitin Sharma, partner, Antler India.

Antler is a global early-stage venture capital firm that invests in the defining technology companies of tomorrow. It claims that it has plans to deploy $100 million to $150 million in more than 100 Indian startups over the next three years.