Prolance Raises $2 Million in Pre-Series A Round

Prolance on Thursday announced to have raised $2 Million in a pre-Series A round led by Foundamental and Axilor. Arali Ventures and Force Ventures also participated in the round. Funds will be utilized to expand into more cities across India and to add new categories to its platform, with a mission to make the interior design project execution simple, accurate, and effortless.

"Prolance started with the mission to transform the interior design industry through technology, and our goal is to become the operating system for the interior industry. Our growth in the last two years, along with near-universal appreciation from our clients is a testament to the strengths of our SaaS-based marketplace for interior design professionals," said Rama Harinath K, co-founder and CEO, Prolance.

Prolance has more than 1000 smaller interior firms using its platform. The startup also has enlisted hundreds of materials suppliers and processing factories on the supply side to become a single-stop shop for materials and manufacturing. Headquartered in Bangalore, Prolance also has a strong presence in Hyderabad and Chennai.

"Manufacture of, and procurement for, interior design products represent a large market that is starved of technology enablement. Rama, Vivek, Raghunath, Jaisimha, and Manoj are seasoned founders with a strong founder-market fit to tackle this immense opportunity. We are thrilled to lead Prolance's seed round as they continue on their journey to becoming the leading manufacturing platform for interior products in India and beyond," said Shubhankar Bhattacharya, General Partner, Foundamental.

Prolance offers a design-to-manufacturing SaaS platform that automates all the activities from quote to CNC file generation for manufacturing. It also provides a marketplace for procurement of all materials required for the execution of interior projects and cloud manufacturing of the projects.

Prolance has added hundreds of partners in the last year including major players like Square Yards, Pepperfry, Landmark, and NoBroker. The startup was founded in 2020 by five industry veterans: Rama Harinath K, Vivek Parasuram , Raghunath Gururajan, Jaisimha Sathyanarayana, and Manoj K. The startup is aims to add 30,000 partners over the next 12 months. It also plans to add new categories like False Ceilings, wallpapers, Painting, and loose furniture among others on the platform.