Sunstone Raises $35 Million In Series C Funding Round

Sunstone, a higher education startup, has raised $35 million in a Series C funding round led by WestBridge Capital. The round also saw participation from Alteria Capital. The fund will be used to expand into new programmes, with a key focus on undergraduate tech programs.

"The Indian higher education system is at the brink of a long overdue transformation. Sunstone is well positioned to enable this change and impact the lives of millions of students. Over the years, we have made significant strides in the direction but still have a long way to go as the market opportunity and problem we are trying to solve for, is very large," said Ashish Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Sunstone.

Starting with post graduate management education, Sunstone ventured into undergraduate programs in 2022 for the first time, registering a staggering 10 times growth in the past two years. The platform offers career-oriented training interventions for undergraduate and post graduate students at more than 40 institutions across over 35 cities and, currently it is planning to expand into 100 cities across the country, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Over the last year, we have seen Sunstone grow and continue to upgrade the quality of education provided to every student. Seeing the ever increasing demand and its potential to be a major disruptor, we are excited to double down our investment to support its mission of transforming the higher education sector in India," said Sandeep Singhal, managing partner, WestBridge Capital.

Founded in 2019 by Ashish Munjal and Piyush Nangru, Sunstone established with a vision to transform higher education space and strives to introduce accountability, accessibility and quality education for all. By making education outcome focused and industry relevant, the platform aims to become the de-facto choice for every student who wishes to pursue a meaningful education.