Winuall Raises INR 17 Crore To Enable Social Commerce For Over 10000 Tutors

Winuall, a social commerce platform that now allows educators to share a wide range of curated courses to their students, has raised INR 17 crore from Dream Incubator, Inflection Point Ventures, along with existing investors including, Prime Venture Partners, BEENEXT and other strategic investors. The fund raised will be used to enhance product and tech capabilities, hire across leadership roles and scale up marketplace business by onboarding more creators, content-suppliers and educators.

"In a world where the competition for good content keeps growing each day, we want to build a platform for tutors that can make their job easier by providing them complete freedom to customize the courses they offer and help them grow their earnings. At Winuall, we are building a content marketplace with strong supply, understanding user patterns and recommending best suitable content for the student. With our social commerce model, we have better margins to share with our educators and provide affordable content for students," said Ashwini Purohit, CEO, Winuall.

The company has reported a 100 per cent month-on-month growth in the adoption of their social commerce platform in the last six months and educators have seen 50 per cent growth in their income. With the help of Winuall's marketplace, tutors can now recommend best-in-class courses to their students from a highly curated repository of content with more than 45,000 lessons created by over 1200 educators. The company has sold more than 35,000 courses or content pieces in the last 4 months ad has raised over INR 38.5 crore till date, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2019 by Ashwini Purohit and Saurabh Vyas, Winuall aims to help tutors to grow their business by adopting technology which helps in the overall teaching and learning experience both for students and the tutors.