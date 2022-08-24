Deconstruct Skincare Raises $2 Million In Seed Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deconstruct on Wednesday announced to have raised $2 million in seed funding round from Kalaari Capital's flagship program CXXO and Beenext. Funds will be utilized to research and for product development, innovation and expansion, hiring and marketing initiatives. In the next 12-18 months, the enterprise intends to increase its product range from 15 to 50 products, within skincare and adjacent categories, giving consumers greater choice, while also exploring presence in a few international markets such as UAE and some South East Asian markets.

With 50 per cent repeat rates, Deconstruct, within 16 months of inception, is growing at 25-30 per cent month-on-month and aims to become a 100-crore brand in the next 2 years. About 30 per cent of the orders come in from the top 8 metros and 70 per cent from the rest of India on its platform.

"Kalaari came in from a very first principle thought process and undertook a detailed understanding of the business. This provided me immense confidence that they can be extremely valuable as partners who can go beyond capital. Another impressive initiative that attracted me as a woman entrepreneur is the CXXO - for the inspirational and like-minded women that are a part and for the vision to help create a level playing field," said Malini Adapureddy, founder and CEO, Deconstruct Skincare.

According to reports by the IMARC group, BPC is a 20 billion dollar market in India today with a 10 per cent penetration online and the same is expected to exhibit a compounded annual growth rate of 6.5 per cent from 2022-27.

"There is a paradigm shift in terms of consumer preferences with respect to beauty and personal care in the past few years. Annual per capita consumption of BPC products in India today is at $15 – we are only scratching the surface in terms of penetration. As consumers and their purchase behavior evolves, we believe there will be an opportunity for new age brands to capitalize on unique value propositions to build strong recall from consumers," said Vamshi Reddy, partner, Kalaari Capital,

Established with the objective of introducing transparent, solution-oriented and evidence-based skincare products, Deconstruct, also aims to increase awareness about the right formulations needed to address specific skincare concerns among women in India. Founded in early 2021 by Malini Adapureddy, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and INSEAD, Deconstruct, has already achieved strong customer love for its products online by virtue of building a personal care brand for the knowledge economy. There are also plans to retail products on 'quick commerce' platforms such as Dunzo, Swiggy and Big Basket among others, expanding from existing distribution channels, which include all major e-commerce platforms as wells as Deconstruct's own online platform. Deconstruct recently announced its foray into the Body Care segment with a range of gender-neutral body care products.

