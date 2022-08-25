Vidcare Technologies Raises $300,000 In Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Vidcare Technologies, a point-of-care and consumer diagnostic testing platform, has raised $300,000 in a pre-Seed funding round led by Social Alpha. The round also saw participation from Lavni Ventures and Derbi Foundation. The fund raised will be used to further product development, clinical testing, real world effectiveness and early commercialization.

Company handout

"This new round of funding will be used to complete product development and commercialization post regulatory approvals, in addition to working on additional applications on this technology. Our vision is to use the Mu-sure platform to create diagnostic tests to ease access for a wide range of-high-quality diagnostics to both urban and rural areas," said Rohan Aggarwal, founder, Vidcare.

Unlike other solutions globally, Vidcare has been able to eliminate the need to use any additional device or attachment to provide quantifiable results, which is a major technological breakthrough in the area of point-of-care diagnostics.

"At Social Alpha, we are excited about the future of diagnostic medicine, particularly in the field of point-of-care diagnostics. We observe a gradual growth in the decentralization of laboratory test, which means tests and analysis are being performed at the bedside, in-clinic, or by the patients themselves at home. Vidcare's expandable platform will create a portfolio of accurate, easy to use point of care quantitative tests for monitoring health as well as chronic disorders," said Kshama Kothari, director, Social Alpha.

Founded in 2017 by Rohan Aggarwal, Karan Aggarwal and Saurabh Kumar Srivastava, Vidcare develops easy-to-use, portable health tests to make diagnostic testing convenient, accessible and available to anyone, anywhere, anytime.