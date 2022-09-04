Block Out Internet Distractions and Stay Focused with Control D

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's no secret that entrepreneurs often struggle with distractions. That's a curse for people who work for themselves because time, literally, is money when you're the one leading the work. With so many things online to distract you, you need something to help you block out the noise and focus on the task at hand. Sure, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones might help a bit, but they can't silence the internet. Control D can.

StackCommerce

Control D is a one-touch productivity solution that helps you navigate the digital world without being constantly steered away by distractions. It's a simple tool to help you take back control of your digital life and boost your everyday performance. With enhanced security and performance, you can browse faster by blocking ads and silencing the constant bombardment of distractions.

Control D allows you to create and enforce a productivity schedule for both you and the rest of the users in your home. It gives you tools to help your kids stay focused on their homework and avoid dangerous websites and allows you to set up controls on up to ten devices. Each device offers different rules, allowing you to create unique browsing profiles for all of the devices in your family under a single account so you aren't bound by the kids' rules.

With this special plan, you'll get unlimited usage, 15 native filters, access to a number of third-party blocklists, 10,000 custom rules, and the ability to block more than 300 services. That's customization that is hard to come by from competitors, no matter where you look.

Find out why Control D has earned a perfect 5-star rating from Product Hunt. For a limited time, you can get a five-year subscription to Control D for 66 percent off $120 at just $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.