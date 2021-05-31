These Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Highly Rated on Amazon and Are 72 Percent off Now Get them at a special Memorial Day price today.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TREBLAB

While businesses around the U.S. begin to reopen at full capacity, many people are heading back to work in person. However, not everybody wants to. For entrepreneurs who were stretched to pay for office space in the first place, it may make sense to stay remote for the foreseeable future, especially since many employees are actually more productive when working from home. When summer comes and the kids are spending even more free time at home, however, you may be looking for ways to block out the chaos at home and focus on your work.

This week only, the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones are on sale for just $71.97, giving you the perfect escape into your focus zone.

The Z2's are an Amazon's Choice Product thanks to their outstanding sound, battery life, and convenience. Armed with Bluetooth 5.0 for a crisp connection and packed with TREBLAB's most advanced Sound2.0™ technology with aptX and T-Quiet™ active noise-cancellation, they'll drown out all of the outside distraction while immersing you in pulse-pounding sound.

The top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers deliver outstanding audio and the ergonomic design ensures they fit securely and comfortably on your head all day. That's good, because the 35-hour battery life means they really could be on your head all day, from work time to gym time to relaxation time. They even support Siri and Google Voice assistants so it'll be like having a personal assistant in your head to help you organize your life while you're in the productivity zone.

Arm yourself for success in the new work-from-home normal. The TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones are normally $259, but you can get them this week only for just $71.97.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Career

What Is 'Task Masking'? Young Workers Retaliate Against Return-to-Office Mandates With a Viral Strategy.

Many professionals value the flexibility of remote work — and they're not reacting well to forced in-office returns.

By Amanda Breen
Devices

Why So Many Business Owners Now Have This Gadget in Their Back Pocket

One cable can completely change how you interact with smart devices.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

This 30-Year-Old's $6,000-a-Month Side Hustle Started Making Money 'Immediately' — But He's Not Quitting His Day Job

Derrick Mathy works in orthopedic surgical device sales and is on a mission to bring people together in real life.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

UnitedHealthcare Offers Employees Voluntary Buyouts to Meet 'Evolving Needs'

The health insurance giant could resort to layoffs if it doesn't meet resignation quotas with buyouts.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

The Mindset that Helped Me Start 5 Companies Before Age 30

If you were completely rational, you would never attempt anything.

By Tyler Hochman