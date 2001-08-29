ServiceMaster Rids Sears of Pest Biz

<b></b>

August 29, 2001

Downers Grove, Illinois - ServiceMaster Co.'s Terminix unit has agreed to buy the assets of Sears Termite & Pest Control Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co. Sears Termite & Pest Control, based in Orlando, Florida, provides pest and termite control services to approximately 250,000 residential customers located primarily in the Southeast. Terminix expects to see its largest gains from the acquisition in such markets as Florida, Georgia and Texas. - Crain's Chicago Business