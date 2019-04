You'll save a lot of money and time if you know who your market is.

October 18, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Unless you know who will buy your product or service, any marketing attempts will backfire. Mailing out thousands of beautifully designed, cleverly written brochures will do no good if you mail them to people who don't want your product or service.

Identifying your target market will give you a better chance that your advertising and promotional efforts will pay off. It will also help you determine your pricing strategy.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-Based Business