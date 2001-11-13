GNC to Open 300 Smoothie Bars in 2002

<b></b>

November 13, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pittsburgh-General Nutrition Companies will open as many as 300 GNC Smoothie Bars in 2002 as branded elements of its company-owned and franchise stores. GNC smoothies will mix an array of fruit, including bananas, strawberries and peaches, with the company's most popular supplements. The smoothies will be offered in categories like Sports, Nutrition, Energy and Lifestyle, and can be combined with 18 additional supplements.

"In test stores, both in mall and downtown locations, GNC Smoothie Bars increased foot traffic and created significant increases in supplement sales," says Mike Meyers, president and CEO of GNC. "At the same time, GNC Smoothies add to our competitive advantage in there ways. First, they provide GNC stores with another health-related product segment. Second, they leverage the GNC brand and our multimillion-dollar advertising and promotions campaigns. And third, they leverage, at minimal cost, the existing investment in more than 4,500 corporate and franchise stores nationwide." -General Nutrition Companies