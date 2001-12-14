Small Ads
If you can only afford a small ad, make the most of it.
- Don't fill it up with teeny copy.
- Add even a small visual for impact.
- Use color if you can afford it.
- Use a heavier border or a bolder typeface for your headline.
- Make it a different shape.
- Use more than one small ad on the same page.
- Use artwork that makes your ad look like someone's circled or highlighted it with a marker.
