Franchise Terminology

Get a handle on the terms before you invest in any opportunity.

January 14, 2002 4 min read

Q: I'm looking to buy a franchise, but I'm not sure what some of the terms mean. What's a UFOC? How is a master agreement different from an ADA? What are all these waiting periods for? Why do the feds restrict franchise companies from answering my questions about profit? Please advise.

A: Just like most industries, the franchising business has developed some communication shortcuts that can be confusing if you don't know what they mean. Some of the more common ones are listed below.

The FTC. This stands for the Federal Trade Commission, the federal agency that sets many of the rules of conduct for franchise companies during the process of recruiting new franchisees.

This gives you some general terms that you will hear all the time when you start investigating franchises. Always feel free to ask questions whenever you hear a term that isn't clear to you. Good quality franchisors will not have any problem answering your questions in detail and making sure that you fully understand what is going on with the franchise before you decide whether to buy it.