Don't be afraid to focus on the smaller market. For every trend, there's at least one countertrend.

February 19, 2002 1 min read

It's actually better sometimes to focus on a smaller market--one nobody is serving because they're all off catering to the bigger trend. You could corner the market in the smaller arena and have more customers and higher sales than if you try to snag a share of the bigger market. And if the trend shifts (as they always do), you could end up as the top brand in a fast-growing market.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business