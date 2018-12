Don't abuse credit from your suppliers.

You may be able to obtain a large amount of credit from suppliers to offset some of your start-up costs, but don't mismanage or abuse this valuable asset. Never let accounts payable lapse beyond the prescribed terms. The effect on both your relationship with suppliers and your credit rating will be negative.

