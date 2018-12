A good piece of advice for any marketer is to record the birth dates of all your customers.

With the birth dates of your customers, you can send a special greeting from you or your company either the week before or the week of their birthday. You may want to offer a special birthday discount--$10 off any purchase or 15 percent off all purchases that day. Sentimentality earns you brownie points--and that translates into sales!

