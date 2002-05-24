With this form of promotion, everybody wins.

"Put my name and logo in your ad in at least 12-point type," says the manufacturer, "and I'll pay 50 percent of the ad's cost when I receive a copy of the invoice."

The concept of cooperative advertising offers major advantages to both manufacturer and retailer. The retailer gets money, of course, as well as the connection to a prestigious brand name. The retailer's media friends love cooperative advertising, since it expands the budget they'd normally get from the retailer. In return, manufacturers get local exposure and local appreciation from the retailer. And the market's customers see ads in their local newspaper carrying the manufacturer's national brand logo.

