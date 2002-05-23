GNC to Announce New Initiatives at 2002 Franchise Convention

May 23, 2002 1 min read

Pittsburgh--GNC Franchising Inc. will unveil a number of new initiatives at its franchise convention in Las Vegas. Among the new initiatives is a total redesign of GNC stores, featuring a more vibrant personality and softer feel. The introduction of GNC Smoothie Bars in select stores has provided franchisees with an additional revenue source and will be discussed at the convention. Other initiatives being discussed include new franchisee support programs and a newly appointed advertising agency, Chiat/Day. -Miller DeMartine Group