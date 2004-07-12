My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Purchasing Insurance

Don't feel intimidated by the purchasing process. Here's an overview of what to expect when buying insurance.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you deal with an independent agent or insurance broker, or work directly with an insurance company, be certain that you've done some comparison shopping before you sign up.

Just as you cannot always buy your business products from a single supplier, you can't always buy all the insurance you need from one carrier. Your goal is to outfit yourself with adequate provisions and seamless protection--coverage which as no gaps.

Depending on which type of insurance you are purchasing, various determining factors will affect your insurance premium. For life insurance, your age, sex, health and family health history are al factored in to determine your rates. Regardless of your health, if your family has a history of heart disease, your rate may be slightly higher. Do not misrepresent this information, as the entire policy could be invalidated if you have presented anything less than the truth on the application.

Auto insurance rates are determined by the type of car or truck you drive, how old you are, whether or not you are married, the number of drivers using the vehicle, how long you have been in the state, and the number of miles you drive to and from work each day.

Property insurance rates will vary based on the location of your building. Figures on the local crime rate, your industry group, and the condition of the building are all computed into the final rate you are quoted.

Regardless of the type of insurance you are purchasing, as long as you take the highest deductible you can afford, the premium should be within a manageable range. Considering that you can usually get coverage for one to two percent or less of the total coverage, that is a bargain.

Your application for insurance is evaluated by the firm you have contacted. After processing, a firm price quotation is given. Auto insurance quotes can normally be give on the spot. Life, health and property insurance rates may take the insurance representative longer to study. Be aware of this lag time if you are considering changing policies.

Insurance firms are somewhat flexible with payments. Premiums for many policies are due every three months. You can pay monthly, but there is a slight surcharge for this arrangement.

Life insurance policies with a cash value often have provisions in which late payments are automatically deducted from the value of the policy. House payments and new-car payments sometimes have the insurance premiums automatically added. Direct-deposit arrangements are possible in some circumstances.

Aside from understanding the insurance industry, become familiar with the terminology used in your policy.

The Insurance Information Institute of New York offers a handy guide to risk management entitled Sharing the Risk that makes the typical policy much more readable. The book explains the four basic sections of the insurance policy as follows:

  • Declarations page. This names the policyholder, describes the property or liability to be insured, states the coverage, and specifies the maximum the insurer will pay in case of loss.
  • Insurance agreement. This describes both sides' mutual responsibilities while the policy is in force. Often this section will tell the policyholder when, how and why claims should be filed and the insurers alerted.
  • Conditions of the policy. This spells out in detail what is covered and what is required of both parties in case of a loss.
  • Exclusions. This lists specific perils, property and losses that are not covered.

A fifth section--endorsements and coverage expansions, is added to show coverage allowed, but not standard.

Excerpted from The Small Business Encyclopedia, Start Your Own Business and Entrepreneur magazine ("Needs to Know"). All information is intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an insurance agent.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

This Entrepreneur Doubled Her Revenue in 2018. She Swears by This Strategy.

Growth Strategies

From Dumpster Diving to Building a $3 Billion Business: 7 Things Sharran Srivatsaa Learned on His Journey to Success

Small Business Heroes

The 3 Reasons Why Most Startups Never Reach 7 Figures Per Year