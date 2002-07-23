Little Caesars Talking With Kmart Despite Retailer's Woes

<b></b>

July 23, 2002

Detroit--Little Caesars, which registered improved sales company-wide despite the loss of 98 pizza stations inside Kmart retail stores earlier this year, is in negotiations with Kmart to keep other locations open. Little Caesars Enterprises Inc., which operates 411 pizza stations at Kmart stores and offer products for another 923 Kmart cafes, is discussing extending contracts that expire in August. Kmart is in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings that began in January, but Little Caesars officials have said the company wants to continue its relationship with Kmart despite the retailer's uncertain future. -PizzaMarketplace.com