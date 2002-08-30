Selling With the Right Attitude

It pays to handle customer objections with finesse.

August 30, 2002 1 min read

You're not going to prove them wrong for refusing to buy your product; you're going to create a way they can buy it. You're not going to demonstrate their ignorance; you're going to educate them. You're not going to overcome customer objections; you're going to answer their questions. Above all, you're not going to win the argument; you're going to win the sale. It's a different attitude.

This creative selling attitude is designed to build solid, long-term customer relationships, not make an individual sale. You'll be surprised how many individual sales occur when you adopt this attitude.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales