McDonald's Tests New Dining Concept

October 28, 2002 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's recently opened its test "McDonald's 3'n1" restaurant in Lincoln, Nebraska. The new restaurant, which is housed under the roof of a regular McDonald's, offers the burger chain's traditional menu as well as a menu of hot-and-cold sandwiches and platter offerings, and ice cream and bakery items. The "McDonald's 3'n1" was designed to cater to adult and family-eating occasions, offering table service and allowing customers to order from special phones at their table. The restaurant also features a take-out area for pick-up. -Reuters