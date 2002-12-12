Quizno's Restaurants to Get New Look Inside

December 12, 2002 1 min read

Denver--Quizno's is changing the appearance of its eateries by testing a modern new store design prototype. This is the first time the sandwich maker has retooled its restaurant design since 2000. The new design features wood floors, track lighting and a new color scheme of blue, red and purple. The company has between 15 and 20 locations across the country featuring the new look so far and plans to have 75 restaurants renovated by December 31. -The Denver Business Journal