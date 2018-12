A collection of useful links can turn site visitors into customers.

February 10, 2003 1 min read

Give your Web site visitors appropriate information in the form of links. With minimum editing, you can create a weekly, biweekly or monthly ad hoc magazine or newsletter that represents nothing more than your compendium of the number of news items you deem to be appropriate. Your newsletter can link to outside Web pages that might push the sale of your product or service with their unbiased information.

