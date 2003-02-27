Cinnabon Puts New Product in Grocery Stores

<b></b>

February 27, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta--Cinnabon is trying to get its brand in front of more consumers by putting Cinnabon-related products on grocery store shelves beginning this year. The first treat, scheduled to hit supermarkets by the end of 2003, will be a brand of raisin toast done through a licensing deal with Sun-Maid Growers of California. The bakery is also testing various snacks, baking products and cinnamon-related goods for a possible future launch. -Atlanta Business Chronicle