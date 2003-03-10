Former McDonald's Exec Brings Repair Kit to Midas' Shop

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Itasca, Illinois--Alan Feldman figures his experience at one struggling franchise operation will help him fix another. A former top executive with McDonald's Corp., Feldman says he has the financial, marketing and franchisee-relations knowledge to lead the Midas Inc. automotive repair chain specializing in muffler service. The new CEO inherits a long fix-it list for Midas and also must grapple with the fact that the lengthening life span of mufflers means they don't need to be replaced as often.

Last year, Midas was rattled by the costs of store openings, weak sales and disappointing performance at a parts warehouse it's now trying to sell. Feldman isn't commenting on his plans for the chain but says he'll spend the next 90 to 120 days evaluating the company to determine its direction and what needs fixing. -Crain's Chicago Business

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Starting a Business

How a VC Wants to Be Pitched