Quiznos Makes Move to Upgrade Restaurants Overnight

April 29, 2003 1 min read

Denver--Quiznos has announced several innovative store enhancements that will be rolled out across the more than 2,000 Quiznos Sub stores this year. Each store conversion will take place overnight and open for the next day of business with an upgraded format. Included in the upgrade are changes like lowered counters allowing customers to more easily view sandwich preparation, redesigned menu boards and a full-service pepper bar where customers can spice up their sandwiches with jalapenos, pepperocini, banana peppers and pickles, as well as three signature sauces--creamy horseradish, honey mustard and red wine vinaigrette. -Business Wire