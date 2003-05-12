Dunkin' Donuts Approves Espresso Rollout

May 12, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Randolph, Massachusetts--Dunkin' Donuts, a subsidiary of Allied Domecq Quick Service Restaurants, completed testing and received agreement from franchisees to launch a line of espresso beverages. The nationwide rollout is scheduled for this fall.

Separately, the company signed a four-year partnership with the New York Yankees to be the exclusive sponsor of an in-game promotion at all home games; the first 18,000 adults entering Yankee Stadium on August 22 will get a Dunkin' Donuts travel mug and a coupon for a breakfast sandwich. -Nation's Restaurant News