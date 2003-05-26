Yum! Opens First Taco Bell in China
Irvine, California--Yum! Brands Inc. formally opened its first Taco Bell outlet in China and said it will be watching the Shanghai outlet's performance carefully to guide its future expansion plans for the Mexican fast-food chain there. For the chain's launch in China, Yum! has replaced Taco Bell's fast-food format with a full-service style restaurant. The company isn't sure how popular Taco Bell will be among the Chinese, who have flocked to Yum's other chains, Pizza Hut and KFC. -Dow Jones