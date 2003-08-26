Camille's Sidewalk Cafe Expands into New Regions

Tulsa, Oklahoma--Camille's Sidewalk Cafe has signed a multiunit area development agreement to bring five restaurants to southeast Florida. The territory includes St. Lucie and Martin Counties as well as the Palm Beach Gardens area, and franchisees are expecting to open their first store within a year. The company also signed a development agreement for Northern California, bringing five Camille's locations to the territory including Santa Clara, San Jose and Cupertino. The first restaurant under that agreement is also expected to open with a year. -Fransmart

