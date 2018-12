Is it proper to have a drink with a potential client?

September 15, 2003 1 min read

The answer is it depends. If you're offered coffee or a cold drink, have one if the prospect is having one. Sharing sustenance is a bonding experience, so take advantage of the opportunity. But if the prospect isn't partaking, however, you're better off without.

