What should you wear when meeting a client?

September 17, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dress appropriately--in the same manner of your prospects, yet slightly better. Take note of their degree of formality when you make your reconnaissance visit. This will give you a heads up of what you can expect when the formal introduction takes place...and give you a leg up.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales