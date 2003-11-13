Ben & Jerry's Coffee For a Change Made with Certified Coffee Extract

New York City-Ben & Jerry's now offers ice cream made with coffee extract certified by the Rainforest Alliance for meeting strict standards that protect workers and wildlife. This marks the first time that ice cream made with certified coffee is widely available in North America. Coffee For A Change, Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor, is made with coffee extract derived from beans grown and harvested by La Trinidad, a cooperative of small-scale farmers in the foothills of Oaxaca, Mexico.

On Rainforest Alliance-certified coffee farms such as La Trinidad, the detrimental impacts of coffee farming are significantly reduced as soils are conserved, rivers and wildlife are protected and workers are paid fairly and treated with respect. "When an influential and widely respected corporate leader such as Ben & Jerry's makes a socially and environmentally responsible decision to buy certified, it makes people stand up and pay attention to the importance of this unique conservation tool," says Tensie Whelan, Rainforest Alliance's executive director.

Continuing its longtime commitment to social and environmental responsibility, Ben & Jerry's and its coffee extract supplier Coffee Enterprises are working with the Rainforest Alliance to verify that the beans used to make Coffee For A Change are grown in a sustainable manner. -Rainforest Alliance News

