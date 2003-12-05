Buffalo Wild Wings Announces Pricing of Public Offering

<b></b>

Minneapolis-Buffalo Wild Wings Inc., which owns and operates or franchises 227 Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in 28 states, announced its public offering of 3 million shares of Common Stock at a price of $17 per share. Buffalo Wild Wings, along with certain of its shareholders but excluding management and members of the board of directors, have granted to the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. RBC Capital Markets and SG Cowen Securities Corporation served as joint book-running managers of the offering. McDonald Investments Inc. served as co-manager. The shares will be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market's National Market under the symbol "BWLD." -Buffalo Wild Wings Inc.