Largest Jewelry Repair Chain Announces Plans for Expansion

February 5, 2004 1 min read

Delray Beach, Florida-Jewelry Repair Enterprises Inc. (JRE), franchisor of Fast-Fix Jewelry Repairs, unveiled U.S. expansion plans that call for the opening of 60 to 75 Fast-Fix locations nationwide over the next five years.

The plans also call for a focus on two regions--the Northeast and Midwest--where the company has identified shopping malls in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Missouri as locations for Fast-Fix's 500- to 800-square-foot kiosks and 150-square-foot stores. Franchise owners currently operate 130 Fast-Fix kiosks and stores in the United States, with a heavy concentration of units located in the Southeast and Southwest as well as on the West Coast. -Thorp & Company