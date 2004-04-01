Papa John's, 7-Eleven to Offer Pizza and a Movie

Louisville, Kentucky-Papa John's International Inc. plans to expand a test program under which the restaurant company has been selling no-return DVD movies. Under a deal with Los Angeles-based Flexplay Technologies Inc., Papa John's and convenience chain operator 7-Eleven Inc. have offered the "ez-D" movies in several markets since September.

Beginning in April and May, the test will be expanded to include restaurants and convenience stores in Phoenix, San Antonio, Denver and across Florida, according to a news release. The ez-D movies offer a no-return, no-late-fee alternative to rentals. Each recyclable disc is viewable for 48 hours after being removed from its package.

Papa John's International has nearly 2,800 restaurants in 49 states and 16 international markets. The company also franchises 131 Perfect Pizza restaurants in the United Kingdom. 7-Eleven operates, franchises or licenses 26,000 stores in 18 countries. The company reported a 2003 profit of $64.1 million on sales of $10.78 billion, according to Hoovers.com. -Dallas Business Journal

