Juice It Up! Opens New Prototype

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Santa Ana, California-Juice It Up!, franchisor of a chain of 55 smoothie and juice shops, opened a new prototype in Santa Ana, California.

The store's new look features a motion-driven design of concentric circles and a curved counter and display space, coupled with a muted color scheme of orange, green and purple, according to company officials. The Irvine, California-based company said the prototype would be used at new units, but did not provide a plan for remodeling existing stores. Juice It Up! enlisted designer Joe Cachero and architect Keith Smith, principal of Smith Co. in Seattle, to develop the new look.

Juice It Up! trades in Southern California, Florida, Washington and Louisiana. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Entrepreneurs Should Aim to Be Good Monopolists

Starting a Business

Got a Business Idea? Billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman Has 3 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Launching It.

Starting a Business

How to Be a Successful Leader in Your Industry