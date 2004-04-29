Juice It Up! Opens New Prototype

April 29, 2004 1 min read

Santa Ana, California-Juice It Up!, franchisor of a chain of 55 smoothie and juice shops, opened a new prototype in Santa Ana, California.

The store's new look features a motion-driven design of concentric circles and a curved counter and display space, coupled with a muted color scheme of orange, green and purple, according to company officials. The Irvine, California-based company said the prototype would be used at new units, but did not provide a plan for remodeling existing stores. Juice It Up! enlisted designer Joe Cachero and architect Keith Smith, principal of Smith Co. in Seattle, to develop the new look.

Juice It Up! trades in Southern California, Florida, Washington and Louisiana. -Nation's Restaurant News