Helping Hands
Networking and training opportunities abound for women entrepreneurs. Get connected with these organizations and resources.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
- American Business Women's Association
- Asian Women in Business
- Athena International
- Business and Professional Women's Association
- Business Women's Network
- Center for Women's Business Research
- Digital Women
- Direct Selling Women's Alliance
- International Virtual Women's Chamber of Commerce
- Ladies Who Launch
- Makau Training
- National Association for Female Executives
- National Association of Women Business Owners
- National Women Business Owners Corporation
- Organization of Women in International Trade
- Springboard Enterprises
- Team Women
- U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce
- We Inc.
- WomanOwned.com
- Women Impacting Public Policy
- Women in Technology International
- Women Presidents' Organization
- Women's Business Enterprise National Council
- Women's Leadership Exchange
- Women's Network for Entrepreneurial Training