Small Business Heroes

Marketing Campaign Planning Checklist

Before you begin your market research campaign, use this form to analyze the costs.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Before you launch a marketing campaign, answer the following questions about your business and your product or service.

 Have you analyzed the market for your product or service? Do you know which features of your product or service will appeal to different market segments?
 In forming your marketing message, have you described how your product or service will benefit your clients?
 Have you prepared a pricing schedule? What kinds of discounts do you offer, and to whom do you offer them?
 Have you prepared a sales forecast?
 What type of media will you use in your marketing campaign?
 Have you planned any sales promotions?
 Have you planned a publicity campaign?
 Do your marketing materials mention any optional accessories or added services that consumers might want to purchase?
 If you offer a product, have you prepared clear operating and assembly instructions? What kind of warranty do you provide? What type of customer service or support do you offer after the sale?
 Do you have product liability insurance?
 Is your style of packaging likely to appeal to your target market?
 If your product is one you can patent, have you done so?
 How will you distribute your product?
 Have you prepared job descriptions for all of the employees needed to carry out your marketing plans?

