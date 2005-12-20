Marketing Campaign Planning Checklist
Before you begin your market research campaign, use this form to analyze the costs.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Before you launch a marketing campaign, answer the following questions about your business and your product or service.
|Have you analyzed the market for your product or service? Do you know which features of your product or service will appeal to different market segments?
|In forming your marketing message, have you described how your product or service will benefit your clients?
|Have you prepared a pricing schedule? What kinds of discounts do you offer, and to whom do you offer them?
|Have you prepared a sales forecast?
|What type of media will you use in your marketing campaign?
|Have you planned any sales promotions?
|Have you planned a publicity campaign?
|Do your marketing materials mention any optional accessories or added services that consumers might want to purchase?
|If you offer a product, have you prepared clear operating and assembly instructions? What kind of warranty do you provide? What type of customer service or support do you offer after the sale?
|Do you have product liability insurance?
|Is your style of packaging likely to appeal to your target market?
|If your product is one you can patent, have you done so?
|How will you distribute your product?
|Have you prepared job descriptions for all of the employees needed to carry out your marketing plans?