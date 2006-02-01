My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Building Permitted

Constructing a new life from the ground up
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In 2004, Tom Pfister broke ground and started paving his way to a brand-new life--literally. In 2002, he had purchased a franchise from condominium builder Epcon Communities and was finally ready to set to work on shaping his first condominium community in Pickerington, Ohio. Now, with every road paved, every pipe connected and every home constructed in the 68-condominium community, the 45-year-old entrepreneur is forging his own path to a new future. "I was looking for something new," says Pfister, who had just come off a 20-year stint in investment banking. "I was looking for something challenging. I still felt I was young enough to attack something like this."

With no previous experience in construction or real estate, Pfister certainly found the challenge he was looking for. Though subcontractors do the actual building, he is in charge of all aspects of marketing and finding tenants for his communities, as well as keeping the construction on schedule. It helps that he doesn't have to do it alone. As a franchisee, he has received assistance in identifying the market opportunity, putting together sales materials and training employees. So far, his location has four full-time employees.

"[The franchisor] offers everything from the design of the homes to laying out your community," says Pfister. "Everything you need is there to draw on."

Pfister is expecting the rate of return on this first project, which will be completed by early next year, to be approximately 30 percent. In the meantime, he is thrilled to see his vision come to life. Says Pfister, "It's rewarding to take a piece of ground that's just that-it's dirt-and build a community out of it."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

3 Things Franchises Should Know About Hiring a PR Firm